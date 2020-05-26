Police release Suzanne Morphew’s home back to family, 400 tips received

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — After more than two weeks, police have still not located a missing Chaffee County woman.

Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), continue the missing person investigation involving Suzanne Morphew.

49-year-old Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, by a neighbor after she reportedly went on a bike ride and never returned home.

To date, there have been more than 400 calls to the tip line designated to collect information related to Morphew’s missing person case. Additionally, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the Morphew residence has been released back to the family.

A three-day search at a property on County Road 105 on the east side of Salida concluded Sunday with no sign of Morphew, according to Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

A family member told FOX21 News that her bike was recovered the day she was reported missing, Chaffee County Sheriff would not confirm this information. The Chaffee County Fire Chief Robert Bertram said the initial report that he got was that they found her bike in a ravine. Sheriff John Spezze said investigators believe they found a personal item of Morphew on May 14, but would not disclose information about the item.

After a week of Suzanne missing her husband, Barry Morphew, released a video pleading for her safe return. A reward of $200,000 by family and friends of Morphew has been offered for a safe return – no questions asked.

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

Stay with FOX21 for the latest on this developing story.