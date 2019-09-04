Police pursuit leads to two crashes in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Suspects in a police chase crashed in two separate locations. FOX21 has confirmed one suspect is in custody.

The first crash was on Canada Drive and Constitution Avenue and the second crash location is Murray Boulevard and Moffat Circle. Police have not said what led to the pursuit.

Crash on Constitution Avenue

Neighbors in the area tell FOX21 that they heard a giant boom off Murray and Moffit Circle. One witness said he looked outside and saw four suspects flee from the crash as police were chasing them.

The witness said he saw police arrest three of the four suspects and that police told him that they are still looking for a suspect. No word yet from Colorado Springs Police if there is an active threat to the community.

We got video of aman being put in an ambulance. Reports say this man was involved in the police pursuit that ended in a crash near Murray and Moffat. Waiting on @CSPDPIO for confirmation. pic.twitter.com/aR5tsrSTq1 — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) September 4, 2019

Dozens of police responded and they ask for people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and FOX21 will have more information when it is released.