UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/08/2022 9:31 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department said it is investigating a “very large theft of gasoline” from a 7-Eleven near the area of Harrison High School.

FOX21 Photojournalist Mike Duran is on the scene of the 7-Eleven located at 2880 South Circle Drive, near Janitell Road, and shared photos of the police presence on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the suspects ran from the area toward Harrison High School. Officers said that the suspects did not enter the High School, but were allegedly on the campus grounds.

Officers are currently attempting to locate one of the suspects. Police stated in an earlier tweet that there is no threat to the school.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police presence not related to Harrison High School

THURSDAY 12/08/2022 8:44 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tweeted a notification to the community at around 8:26 a.m. about a large police presence near Harrison High School.

CSPD said the police presence is related to an incident at a nearby gas station. Police further explained that the incident is not related to Harrison High School, and that there is no threat to the school.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

CSPD asks the public to please avoid the area.

