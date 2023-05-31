(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver was arrested by officers after they allegedly tried to use a stolen car to ram a police vehicle and officers used “chemical munitions” to get the driver out of the vehicle according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Tuesday, May 30 around 3:30 p.m. detectives found a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near South Hancock Avenue. Detectives called for backup before contacting the vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried ramming into officers’ vehicles but police were able to pin the vehicle in place. The driver refused to exit his vehicle, accelerating and spinning the tires of the vehicle.

Further police officers arrived and used “chemical munitions” to force the driver out of the vehicle. The driver left the vehicle and tried to run away but he was arrested by officers and taken to the hospital for a medical check then taken to the Criminal Justice Center and booked on several charges.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation into Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.