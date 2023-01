(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of a Hazmat situation involving 200 gallons of dropped oil, Thursday morning, Jan. 12.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

CSPD is assisting the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) at East Garden of the Gods Road and North Nevada Avenue, where a truck dropped 200 gallons of used oil, according to CSPD.

If anyone was in the area and witnessed the incident, you are asked to call CSPD dispatch at (719) 444-7000.