Police officer shot Friday night in North Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an attempted homicide of a police officer that occurred Friday night.

The Officer is in stable condition, according to CSPD.

A police officer made a traffic stop involving two motorcycles in the parking lot of Autozone which is located at 3110 N. Nevada Ave. One of the motorcycle drivers shot at the officer then fled. The other motorcycle driver stayed on the scene.

A viewer said they heard the shooting around 8:30 p.m. The entire parking lot is taped off.

The suspect fled the scene. Police are asking if you witnessed the crime or have information about this incident to call them.