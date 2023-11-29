DENVER (KDVR) — A Cortez Police Department officer was killed Wednesday morning after suspects shot at him following a traffic stop, according to police. One of the suspects was also killed at a second location.

Around 11:25 a.m., the officer initiated the traffic stop on South Broadway, according to the Cortez Police Department. Shots were fired, and the officer was injured. He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects drove away but were quickly located in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 491.

Additional shots were exchanged between the suspects and officers, police said. One of the suspects was arrested, while the other one was shot and killed.

According to Cortez police, flags in the area were lowered to half-staff in support of the department.

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on the officer’s passing, and declared that flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff in honor of the officer on the day of the memorial service.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the Cortez Police Department and the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office at 970-565-8441.