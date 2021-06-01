Police notifies community of sexually violent predator in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department notified the community Tuesday about the supervised release and parole of a sex offender.

Charles William Swift reported a change of address to the Department of Corrections, which forwarded the information to the police department. CSPD is required by law to review and confirm Swift’s new address, notify neighbors and businesses in the immediate area, brief patrol on his status, and more.

Swift is registered at 620 West Colorado Avenue #104 in Colorado Springs. He is described as being a white male, 55 years old, 6’02” tall, 195 lbs, with gray hair and green eyes.

Swift’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Physical Force in El Paso County Colorado in 2000. He also has convictions in El Paso County for Manufacture/Sale/Distribution of Marijuana in 1997, Possession of Paraphernalia in 1994, Possession/Sale-Schedule 1 Controlled Substance in 1994, Theft in 1991, and Unauthorized Use of Financial Transaction Device in 1988.

Swift is one of eighteen (18) “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in this community.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.