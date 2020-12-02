Police need help to identify three people near Rocky Ford homicide

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The Rocky Ford Police Department, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), continues to investigate a homicide on November 1. Investigators are asking the help of the public in identifying three individuals seen near the home where the deceased was located the night of the murder.

Related Content CBI investigating after man found dead in burning garage in Rocky Ford

The individuals were captured on surveillance video walking west on Swink Avenue/Highway 50 near 14th Street between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the individuals, please contact the Rocky Ford Police Department at 719-254-3344. Callers may remain anonymous.

Investigators say while there is nothing specific connecting them to this case, the priority is to identify the individuals to determine if they have information that could assist in the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the incident to date.