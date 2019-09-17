Police need help identifying second vehicle possibly involved in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 24

Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who intentionally ran into a motorcyclist on July 10, 2019.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — On September 4 around 11:26 p.m. officers responded to a traffic accident on West Highway 24 mile marker 299, near the Manitou Avenue overpass.

The motorcycle crash killed 41-year-old Justin Lawahn Guthrie.

The preliminary investigation determined the accident to be a single vehicle, but the follow up investigation determined a second vehicle was possibly involved.

Manitou Springs Police Department are asking for the public help.

If anyone was in the area on September 4 around 11:20 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. please call 719-390-5555 or email arathbun@comsgov.com.