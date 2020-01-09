Police name “most dangerous” intersections in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — From 2014 to 2018, the Colorado Springs Police Department has named three “most dangerous” intersections which are defined as intersections with the highest number of crashes, including injuries and fatalities.

See the graph below:

CSPD reports there are other intersections that have a higher number of fatalities for the time frame examined, however, the number of overall crashes was lower than those listed above:

S Academy Bl & Astrozon Bl – 3 fatalities

S Nevada Av & E Las Vegas St – 2 fatalities

In an effort to reduce the number of crashes across Colorado Springs, CSPD is actively conducting a speed enforcement campaign called “Slow Down, Colorado Springs.”

They have released a list of places that police will be conducting speed enforcement in the hopes that it will change driving behavior:

“The hope is that by putting that information out that the drivers will have an understanding that there’s a higher likelihood of officers conducting speed enforcement in those areas, and then make a concerted effort to change their driving behaviors,” said Lt. Daniel Thompson, CSPD.