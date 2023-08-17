(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking to return mountain bikes that were recovered after a possible carjacking and disturbance that happened late Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday, at around 9 p.m., police received two calls about a possible carjacking and disturbance in the 2400 block of Falkirk Drive near South Circle Drive and East Fountain Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they learned that one of the callers had confronted someone with an allegedly stolen open-top type construction trailer. Police later discovered that the trailer was full of items not belonging to the suspect. Of these items found in the trailer, CSPD said, was a dozen mountain bikes.

Police are looking to reunite the owners with the rest of the bikes:

Lime green Trek “Roscoe 7”

Red/black/yellow Specialized “S-Works Demo 8”

Black/Green Cannondale “Trigger”

Blue Specialized “Stumpjumper”

Blue Santa Cruz “5010”

Light blue Trek “Stache 5”

Black/red Trek “Top Fuel 8”

White/blue Specialized “Demo 8”

Maroon Trek “Rail 7”

CSPD said if you are able to provide more identifying information such as serial number, photos, description of modifications, and other information, to contact Sergeant T. Kippel at timothy.kippel@coloradosprings.gov.