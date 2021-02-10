Police looking for man who robbed Pueblo bank

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pueblo Bank and Trust Wednesday.

Police said the robbery happened around 12 p.m. at a Pueblo Bank and Trust located off Jerry Murphy Road. The suspect entered the bank and passed a note demanding money, according to Pueblo Police Department.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender man, wearing a black hat with an unknown emblem, dark sunglasses, black mask, black jacket, black gloves, black pants, and black sandals with black socks.

Surveillance image of the suspect // Pueblo Police Department

Police said the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Detective Fillmore at (719) 320-6044. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867).