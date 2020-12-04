Police looking for car stolen from central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a car that was stolen from central Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

CSPD tweeted about the carjacking around 7:40 a.m, at 1021 South Nevada, just south of Downtown Colorado Springs. Police also said there was a child inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The child is now reportedly safe, however police are still looking for the vehicle.

We are happy to report the child is safe. We are still asking for your help to locate the vehicle. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 4, 2020

The car is a black 2012 Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate number 838QDF. It has dark tinted windows and a trout fishing sticker in back window.

According to police, the suspect is unknown at this time, so if you see this stolen SUV, you are urged not to approach it and call 9-1-1 immediately.