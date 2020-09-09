Police looking for assistance in cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for help in locating a man who was reported missing by family members in 2015.

CSPD says on September 12, 2015, Mr. Martin Hobson was reported missing by family members to police.

Mr. Hobson was last seen in the afternoon of Monday, September 7, 2015, in the neighborhood near Newton Drive and Chelton Road where Mr. Hobson lived.

Since 2015, family and friends have not had any contact with Mr. Hobson. Mr. Hobson is described as a 59-year-old black male, 6’0’’, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Hobson also has a medical condition which requires regular medication.

Despite the passing of five years, CSPD Cold Case detectives continue to work this case to find answers for Mr. Hobson’s family.

If you have seen Mr. Hobson, or have any information regarding his disappearance, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.