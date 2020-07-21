Police look for suspect in graffiti vandalism

COLORADO SPRINGS– Months after police asked for the public’s help identifying a serial tagger in Colorado Springs, a photo of the suspect has been released by Colorado Springs Police.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the ‘SWYM’ tag has been spray painted across the city over 366 times – costing the city over $20,000 in property damage – as of May 26.

Police are now saying they believe the suspect is a white male, late teens to early 20’s.

A photo was released of the suspect, which was sent to police by community members who say they saw the suspect painting ‘SWYM’ under Popsicle Bridge near Beacon Street and Van Buren Street in Colorado Springs.

Popsicle Bridge location

“This is now a felony crime, class four felony, which could result in a prison term for several years,” said Lieutenant Jim Sokolik.

The graffiti reads ‘S-W-Y-M’ which has no particular meaning – that police are currently aware of. CSPD do not believe it to be gang-related at this time.





These tags are not only appearing in public areas, but also on private property, to include hospitals, schools, houses, and more.

The Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services crew removes the graffiti as quickly as possible – to ensure clean trails and neighborhoods.

“Just stop it. There’s other avenues to express your art – this is not one of them,” said Pedro Laumbach, Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services.

>>If you have any information, call police at (719) 444-7000.