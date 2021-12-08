Park ranger, 1 other person shot near RMNP entrance

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (12:50 p.m.): The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of U.S. 34 at U.S. 36 about two miles outside Estes Park (mile point 53.8) due to police activity.

ORIGINAL: A park ranger and one other person were taken to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire outside the Fall River entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Colorado State Patrol tells FOX31 the shots were fired after a ranger stopped a vehicle that troopers had been pursuing. That pursuit was called off about 30 minutes earlier.

The ranger and other person are expected to be OK.

FOX31 News has learned that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now taking over this investigation.

FOX31 News is working to find out what was the cause of the initial pursuit. We will update this story when we learn more.