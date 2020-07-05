Police investigating two fires started by fireworks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Two fires were started by fireworks over the holiday weekend, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department.

A shed was completely destroyed at 824 E. Chucarras St, according to CSFD.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

The second fire happened in the early morning hours on July 3 at Abbey Pond Lane, near Powers and Research Parkway.

Colorado Springs Police say a vehicle was unlocked and the suspects threw approximately 20-30 bottle rockets in the back seat, which set the car on fire.

Police say several cars were damaged or broken into.

If you have any information on either incident, please contact police at (719) 444-7000.