Police investigating two explosions in the area of Chapel Hills Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating two explosions that happened in the area of Chapel Hills Mall on Saturday night.

CSPD says around 10:00 p.m., they received several calls about explosions in the area of the mall.

Mall security reported seeing one explosion and hearing another before locating a device that had exploded, according to police.

Officers on scene found the location of the second explosion.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.