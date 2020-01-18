Police investigating three overnight robberies across Fountain Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police are investigating three late Friday night robberies.

The first robbery was reported at E Fountain Blvd and Jet Wing Drive around 11:00 p.m.

Police were on scene within minutes but the suspects got away.

A second robbery was reported at the 4300 block of E Fountain Blvd just before midnight. CSPD says the suspect got away as well.

The third robbery was reported around 1:15 a.m. at the 2800 block of E Fountain Blvd.

A CSPD officer was patrolling the area when he saw two people running from the scene.

The officer reported the information and was flagged down by another person who said that the two people who just ran away robbed their business.

Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

It is unclear whether the three robberies are related at this time.

If you have any information on these robberies, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.