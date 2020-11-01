Police investigating three overnight robberies across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police are investigating three robberies in Colorado Springs that occurred late Saturday night.

It is unclear if the following robberies may be related:

3800 block of E Pikes Peak Ave

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 3800 block of E Pikes Peak Ave. for a reported robbery with a weapon.

Officers learned that a single male dressed in all black with his face covered produced a handgun and demanded cash from the employees. The man left the scene on foot and was not located.

5700 block of S. Carefree Circle

Around 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 5700 block of S. Carefree Circle for a reported robbery with a weapon.

Officers learned a suspect entered the business, produced a handgun, and demanded cash from the employees.

The man left the scene prior to police arrival and was not located.

3000 block of W. Colorado Ave

Around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a robbery with a weapon at a business located in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue.

As the victim was closing the business and preparing to leave, the suspect confronted him.

The suspect demanded money and threaten the victim with a taser.

The suspect took the night deposit from the victim and fled the area on foot.

The victim was not injured and the suspect was not located.