Police investigating suspicious death in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

Police say the man was found around 6:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of E Monument and Alexander Road.

He was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Police describe the man to be either white or Hispanic.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

