Police investigating suspicious death in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a suspicious death at the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail, a quarter mile south of West Polk Street in Colorado Springs.

On Sunday around 6:00 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) personnel responded to a report of a person laying on the ground.

CSFD medical personnel confirmed that the person was dead on scene.

Detectives with CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for this suspicious death investigation.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

