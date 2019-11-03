Police investigating string of seven robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after seven robberies were reported in under 30 minutes early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs.

Police say around 2 a.m., a convenience store was robbed in the Sand Creek Division, in Colorado Springs.

Within the next 27 minutes, six more robberies were reported, in the same area.

Police say two males entered the stores, showed a weapon, and demanded money.

After each robbery, the suspects left in an unknown direction.

No further details were given at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with FOX21 for more updates.