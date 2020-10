PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police are investigating in a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Val-U-Stay on N. Hudson Ave around 1:30 a.m. and found a man with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Officers have identified a possible suspect who they believe left the scene in a stolen red Camaro.

Police found the stolen Camaro in a parking lot on Lake Avenue. The possible suspect was seen walking away from the Camaro.