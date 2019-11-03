Police investigating shots fired near Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after shots were fired into a vehicle near Palmer Park on Saturday evening.

Police say around 7 p.m. Saturday night, two suspects demanded money from the victim while the victim was parked.

When the victim refused, several shots were fired into the vehicle.

The park was checked but no suspects were found.

A gunshot victim was located and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crimes Detectives are currently investigating.

No further details have been released at this time.

