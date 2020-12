PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Pueblo Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at a ValU Stay Inn & Suites parking lot off Hudson Avenue in Pueblo, according to Capt. Rider with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD say a man was shot in the parking lot and at this time no one is in custody.

The identity of the victim was not yet been released.

FOX21 has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated.