Police investigating road rage incident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) responded to a road rage shooting in the area of Austin Bluffs Blvd and Academy Blvd.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that two men in two different cars became involved in a verbal argument.

As the argument continued, a single shot was fired from one vehicle into the other, according to CSPD. No one was hit from the shooting.

The suspect is described as a white male, 200-220 pounds, clean cut short hair with dark glasses and trimmed facial hair. Police say he was approximately 30-40 years old.

Police say he was driving a gold Chevy Trailblazer with crack on the windshield and Washington State plates. The license plate is unknown at this time.