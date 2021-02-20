Police investigating possible homicide in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning in the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Police received a report of a shooting around 1:00 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Sqwuawbush Ridge Grove.

When officers arrived, they found one woman dead inside of the home.

Police say several people were contacted and are in the process of being interviewed by investigators.

Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.

Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives from CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded and assumed responsibility for this investigation.

Police say while the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation.