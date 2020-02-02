Police investigating multiple robberies overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after multiple robberies were reported in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

Police say the first robbery was reported at a convenience store around 4:00 a.m. at Jet Wing Drive and E Fountain Blvd.

Within the next 40 minutes, police say three more robberies of convenience stores occurred.

All of the robberies appear to have been committed by the same two people.

A short time after the last robbery, officers were in the area and located one suspect nearby.

The CSPD Robbery Unit responded and took over the investigation.

Check back with FOX21 for updates on this investigation.