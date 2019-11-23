Police investigating missing person in Rocky Ford

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are looking for information about a man who went missing in the Rocky Ford area in southeast Colorado in early November.

The Rocky Ford Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are looking for 37-year-old Jose Guadalupe Ruiz Jr., who was reported missing.

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male, 5’ 9”, weighing 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Ruiz has multiple tattoos on his shoulders described as tribal tattoos. Some of his other tattoos include “Brown” and “Pride” on his forearms, and “Ruiz” on his left hand.

Anyone with information about Ruiz’ whereabouts is asked to call 303-239-4171.