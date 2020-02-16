Police investigating homicide in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night near downtown Pueblo.

Police were called to the 700 block of Wilson Ave just before 11:00 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 37-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Person’s section of the Pueblo Police Department have started an investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

At this time are no arrests in this case.

This is the second homicide investigation in the city of Pueblo for 2020.