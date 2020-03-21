Police investigating homicide in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police say a man was shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. Friday night near N Academy Blvd and Pikes Peak Ave.

Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 4200 block of East Pikes Pike Ave and found a man dead inside of the home.

Detectives from CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.