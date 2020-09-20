Police investigating hit-and-run in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car while she was walking in a crosswalk around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The 52-year-old woman was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle making a right turn onto northbound Centennial Boulevard from westbound Garden of the Gods Road, according to CSPD.

The car was described as a gray 2010 or newer Subaru Outback with a ski rack. The vehicle will have front end damage.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

Contact Colorado Springs Police if you have any information at (719) 444-7000.