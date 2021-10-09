Police investigating Friday night robbery at Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after two men are suspected of robbing a Colorado Springs business Friday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:15 p.m. at a business on Maizeland Road near North Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered that the business had been robbed by two men, one of whom was armed, according to police.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

This article will be updated when more information is released.

