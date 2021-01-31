Police investigating fatal shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police (PPD) are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

PPD responded to the Casa Del Sol Apartments located in the 1700 block of Constitution Road around 3:00 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Officers responded and located the male victim, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound as well as other injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that some sort of disturbance took place in conjunction with the shooting, and at least one car fled the scene right after the shooting occurred, according to police.

Police say no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Jonathan McCluskey at (719) 553-3294. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.