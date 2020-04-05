Police investigating fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police are investigating after two cars crashed, killing one person and sending multiple people to the hospital on Saturday night in Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 94 near Enoch Road.

Police say a 1999 Mazda Protégé driven by a 45-year-old, Stephen Mwangi, was heading eastbound in the opposite lane on Highway 94.

The car hit a 2003 Toyota Highlander, driven by 41-year-old Antonio De Jesus Martinez Hernandez.

The teenager in the Mazda Protégé died on scene.

Mwangi and Martinez Hernandez were transported to Memorial Hosptial for their

injuries.

Mwangi received from serious injuries, and Martinez Hernandez received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Colorado State Patrol is asking for any witnesses traveling on Colorado 94 around the time of

crash that has not provided a statement to contact Trooper Joshua Yoder at (719) 544-2424.