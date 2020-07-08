Police investigating drive-by shooting in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police responded to reported shots fired near Hadley Drive around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday evening.

According to police, once officers arrived, it was determined people in two separate cars were shooting at each other, and both vehicles had left the area.

Witnesses describe the suspect cars as gold or silver Chrysler 300 and a red sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu. Both cars are believed to be occupied by two men, all of whom were wearing face coverings.

Fountain PD briefed the media. They tell us at least 15 bullets were shot. One of the bullets went into a unoccupied home. If anyone witnessed the shooting around 7 pm police want to talk to you.

Anyone with information call (719) 390-5555. More details on @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/z4rO79sLqP — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) July 8, 2020

FPD’s Investigations Division responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555, or call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

This article will be updated. Stick with FOX21 for the latest.