Police investigating drive-by shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co.– Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday morning in Colorado Springs.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Colorado Boulevard and Walnut Street for a report of shots being fired.

The victim said when he approached the intersection, a car backed out from a parking lot and into his path, according to CSPD.

The victim said he honked at the car and the car did a u-turn and came back toward him and began shooting at the victim’s car.

The victim’s car was struck in the front driver’s side door and rear driver’s side door. The victim was uninjured.

The suspect was driving a white sedan and described as a younger Caucasian male.

Investigators were able to identify the shooter through survaillance footage and purchases made from local retailers before the shooting.

Police say charges for attempted second degree murder are pending.