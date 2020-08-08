Police investigating double shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– Police are investigating a double shooting in Pueblo on Friday night.

The shooting happened on Spruce Street in Pueblo, according to PPD.

Two males with non-life threatening wounds were transported to the hospital by AMR.

During the investigation, officers collected eleven 9 mm shell casings in the street.

Police say initial reports are that the suspect vehicle is a white sedan, possibly a Buick, according to one of the victims.

If you have any information that might help, please call the PPD at 553-2502.