COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death of an adult male in the area of University Drive and Airport Road in Colorado Springs.

A spokesperson for CSPD says the call came in around 10:00 a.m. and the body was found outside.

Police say it does not appear to be a suspicious death.

CSPD tweeted Sunday afternoon that no additional information is expected today.

CSPD is investigating the death of an adult male in the area of University Dr and Airport Rd.This does not appear to be a suspicious death. PIO will not be responding. No additional information expected today. — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) February 2, 2020

Stick with FOX21 for updates on this investigation.