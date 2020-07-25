Police investigating death in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police are investigating after a woman died in Pueblo on Friday evening.

Pueblo Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 4300 block of St. Clair Avenue around 7:00 p.m.

A man told police that the woman, who is his significant other, had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the 34-year-old female and she was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Section responded and initiated an investigation, conducting interviews and investigating the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made and this is an open investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.