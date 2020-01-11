Police investigating death in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after a body was found behind the Deerfield Hills Community Center in Colorado Springs.

Police say around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers and medical personnel responded and found an unidentified male who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Violent Crimes Section has responded and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the police at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

No further details have been given at this time.