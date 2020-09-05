Police investigating deadly shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday night in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a home near Astrozon Road and Chelton Road around 10:00 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound. Police say it appears that there was a physical altercation that devolved into a shooting.

Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Police believe they have identified all the parties involved in this incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.