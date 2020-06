COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a car was found on fire near Galley Rd and N Circle early Sunday morning.

Police say in the 3200 block of Galley Road, Colorado Springs Police and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) located a car on fire.

The fire was immediately put out and the roads were shut down from Westbound Galley Rd to Holmes Drive.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.