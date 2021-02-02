Police investigating bank robbery in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo.,– Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Monument on Tuesday afternoon.

Monument Police say around 2:00 p.m., a robbery occurred at the First Bank on W Baptist Road.

Two suspects entered the bank and slipped notes to two different bank tellers demanding money.

The suspects did not present any weapons or threaten the tellers, according to police.

The suspects took the money, exited the bank, walked to a car in the parking lot and left the area.

Police say the car did not have a front license plate. Police believe the suspect’s vehicle is a light grey or light silver 2010 Toyota Avalon.

Police say the suspects appear to be Caucasian or Hispanic adult males, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’08’ to 5’10” tall and were wearing neck gaiters and gloves.

One suspect was wearing a black, knit winter hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a red undershirt and light-colored pants.

The other suspect was wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt with dark sleeves and dark pants.

If you have any information, call the detectives at 719-433-2154 or 719-400-9895.