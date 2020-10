COLORADO SRPINGS– On Friday night, Colorado Springs Police say a woman was found dead after reports of a disturbance on the southeast side of town.

Around 10:00 p.m., multiple officers responded to call about a disturbance and callers also reported that a person was struck by a car involved in a disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased adult female in the roadway and an adult male with serious injuries.

Police say at this time the investigation is continuing.