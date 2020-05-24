Police investigating after shots fired in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.,– Police are investigating after a man was shot in Pueblo on Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Pueblo police say a driver told officers that he and a friend were driving southbound on I-25 near the McCulley Ave. exit when a car came up behind them and began to flash their headlights.

The driver said the car pulled around them on the right and four rounds were fired.

The passenger was shot and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening at this time.



The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored car. Police say it may have continued southbound on I-25.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information that might help, please call Pueblo police at 553-2502.



Crimes Against Persons Investigators have responded & the investigation is ongoing.