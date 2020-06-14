Police searching for suspects after reports of attempted carjackings in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say multiple attempted carjackings were reported on Saturday evening in the area of Cottonwood Creek Park.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., the first report of a carjacking happened near Rocky Bluff Point and Timber Bluff Point near Cottonwood Creek Park.

Police say the victim was contacted by two people who had handguns. One of the suspects fired at least one shot.

A second report came in of an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of Cottonwood Creek Park.

The victim was also shot at, but was uninjured.

The investigation revealed the incident in the park happened first.

No one was injured and no suspects have been located.

If you have any information, call police at 719-444-7000.