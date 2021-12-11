Police investigating after one person shot at Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police are investigating after a person was shot at Palmer Park.

The call came in around 6:30 Saturday evening, a person at the park tells FOX21 the person who was shot called 911.

That person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The shooting occurred on the southeast side of the park, near the baseball field and Academy Boulevard. The park is open, though the area near the scene is heavily barricaded at the time of this posting.

There is no suspect information at this time, though Colorado Springs Police says there is no threat to the community because of this incident.

CSPD asks anyone who may have information from this incident to call them at the non-emergency number at 719-444-7000.